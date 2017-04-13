Roman Reigns praises Chris Jericho

In his appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Roman Reigns praised Y2J:

“Yeah, I mean, my whole time here, you’ve kind of done the part-time thing, but I’ve said this many times: all my respect for you is that you’re not like a part-timer. When you come back, you’re here. You do the house shows, you do the tours, all the brother time. It is a business and we’re on the other side of it, which is cool. It’s entertainment. People love it. But it’s our job and there’s that fine line where you have to be an artist and you have to be yourself, you have to express yourself, but you have to be a professional and you have to be there and you have to be consistent. And that’s the toughest part and that’s like another shout out of respect for you. You’re The Energizer Bunny, man. God, do you know what I mean? I don’t know how you do it and how you’ve done it for so long.”





