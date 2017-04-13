Plans for Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Why Stephanie McMahon Bumped at WrestleMania, More

– The current plan for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is a feud with “Heavy Machinery” Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Expect there to be a slow-build to this feud.

– Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have signed deals with the Agency for the Performing Arts. The agency will represent the former WWE Champions for potential acting roles in Hollywood.

– We’ve noted how Stephanie McMahon has been kept off WWE TV to sell the table bump from Triple H vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Besides getting Rollins over, another reason for the table bump was Stephanie had a family vacation scheduled at the Turks & Caicos Beaches Resort in the Caribbean.

