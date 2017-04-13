Otunga’s arrival on Raw delayed by six weeks

Apr 13, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

David Otunga, the new arrival to the Raw commentary table, will not debut for a few weeks as WWE.COM announced that the former Nexus member has been cast in the lead role of a new WWE Studios action movie franchise.

WWE.COM says that Otunga will be away from his announcing duties for the next six weeks as he films the new movie, leaving a void on the commentary table. The site hints that someone will be serving as his replacement until he comes back, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Otunga was swapped with Byron Saxton during the Superstar Shake-up on Monday night.


4 Responses

  1. Doug says:
    April 13, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Can it be delayed permanently?

  2. Captain Ass says:
    April 13, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    @Doug – We can hope, right?

  3. void? says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Honestly I think Cole and Graves will be better off with out him

  4. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    April 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Finally Otunga brings something to the announce team by being absent.

