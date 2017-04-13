Otunga’s arrival on Raw delayed by six weeks

David Otunga, the new arrival to the Raw commentary table, will not debut for a few weeks as WWE.COM announced that the former Nexus member has been cast in the lead role of a new WWE Studios action movie franchise.

WWE.COM says that Otunga will be away from his announcing duties for the next six weeks as he films the new movie, leaving a void on the commentary table. The site hints that someone will be serving as his replacement until he comes back, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Otunga was swapped with Byron Saxton during the Superstar Shake-up on Monday night.





