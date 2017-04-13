Matches for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Victory Road to Premiere, The Question Mark

by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on POP. Tonight’s show will feature “Team Jeremy Borash” Matt Morgan, Chris Masters, Magnus and Alberto El Patron taking on “Team Josh Mathews” Tyrus, Ei Drake, Bram and World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event. Also announced for tonight is Braxton Sutter & Allie vs. KM & Sienna, The Decay vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Reno Scum, an appearance by Knockouts Champion Rosemary and more.

– The “One Night Only: Victory Road” pay-per-view will premiere this Friday. Impact posted this graphic for the event:

– Below is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” with Impact stars talking about how weird they think they are:

