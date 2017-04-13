Kevin Nash defends JBL

Apr 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck


11 Responses

  1. Al Slow says:
    April 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    What a savage. Doesn’t Nash understand how outdated that thinking is?

  2. I am your father says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:19 am

    No wonder Nash defends JBL. He was a backstage a**hole too in clique times

  3. Captain Ass says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I agree with Nash. The world is filled with too many pansies these days. Millennials are spoiled and undisciplined, thanks to crappy parenting, which leads to them living an entitled life. It’s real men like JBL and Nash that would whip someone into shape, especially in a profession that requires you to have thick skin. What JBL does goes against the grain in today’s world, which is deemed politically incorrect, which also means it’s non popular. Grow up and toughen up, snowflakes.

  4. The Shield says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:29 am

    This is the same guy that said Hogan’s sex tape was doctored

  5. Brandon Potter says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Nash is an asshole too lol

  6. dubq says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:38 am

    How men act is none of JBL’s business. I suggest he invest in a therapist to find out why he thinks this way.

  7. Kerry Standifur says:
    April 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Al Slow – So we should expect men to women? Or women to be men? Not agreeing with what JBL did or Nash for defending him, but what exactly is outdated about that thinking?

  8. Kyle Christie says:
    April 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Has anyone got an English translation of what he said? That second sentence makes no sense.

  9. Some guy says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Surprise! Well known jerk defends another well known jerk.

  10. AJ Cooper says:
    April 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Oh, look, it’s Cadet (Dumb)Ass, as usual, pipping in his outdated way of thinking.

    You wanna know who the REAL snowflakes are? Hint: snowflakes are white, cold, & very fragile, whereas those that people like (Dumb)Ass tend to attack (because they make people like (Dumb)Ass feel inferior) are diverse in color; warm & friendly (to those who deserve it); and have no problem standing up to bullies & those who act in a hate-filled, bigoted manner.

    It also seems like (Dumb)Ass doesn’t realize how bad for business guys like Nash have been (take a look at what’s been reported about him) & how many times it’s been reported of guys like JBL & Bob Holly bullying fellow wrestlers.

    @Kerry
    It’s outdated because men should no longer be forced to act/be overly masculine or women to act/be overly feminine.

    I know it’s hard for you old-fashioned bigots to accept that the world is changing & what you believe is no longer how things are.

    As far as millennials being spoiled & undisciplined, leading them to live an entitled life, I’d counter by saying that baby-boomers & even Gen Xers are ignorant & idiotic, leading them to life a life in a world of their own, rather than facing the reality of how the world is changing.

    @Cadet (Dumb)Ass
    What you said PROVES that it’s YOU that people are laughing at, because you sound soo brainless in your way of thinking.

  11. vv says:
    April 14, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    WWE wrestler Edge recounted how Layfield had interrupted his shower and started “soaping my ass”. Real tough men.

