Kane’s First Political Ad, Lana on Going to SmackDown, Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton Note

– As noted, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs officially announced his plans to run for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday. Kane’s slogan for the 2018 election is, “Lighting The Way For Our Future.” Below is a new campaign ad for the former WWE Champion, who will be running as a Republican.

– Bray Wyatt going to the RAW brand in the “Superstar Shakeup” may have been a late change as his “House of Horrors” match with WWE Champion Randy Orton had been planned for the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago, according to PWInsider. As noted, the match will take place at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view from San Jose.

– As noted, Lana and Rusev were announced for the SmackDown roster on Tuesday night’s “Superstar Shakeup” show but it appears they may be separated. It also looks like Lana will be a part of the women’s division. She tweeted the following on her big roster move:

A fight that is going to shake up the entire #SDLive women's division…. stay tune for when the time is right to #LanaCrush https://t.co/FsGi6bWuR4 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

