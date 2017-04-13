Drew McIntyre on His WWE NXT Return, Dylan Miley Apologizes to Partner, Fans on NXT

Apr 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen on last night’s WWE NXT, newcomer Dylan Miley turned on his partner Michael Blais. In the video below, Miley shows up to apologize to his partner. Miley calls it an overreaction and hopes Blais gets better.

– As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s NXT a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:

– Drew McIntyre tweeted the following after his return to NXT TV on last night’s episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 118 times, 118 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad