Corey Graves on How He Calls Finn Balor’s Kick, Ruby Riot’s Theme Song, Fans on Former Tag Teams

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “We Riot” theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ruby Riot.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which former Tag Team Champions they would like to see return – The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Batista & Rey Mysterio or La Resistance. As of this writing, 39% went with Batista & Rey while 25% voted for The World’s Greatest Tag Team, 19% voted for The Dudleyz, 11% voted for The NAO and 5% voted for Santino & Vlad.

– Corey Graves responded to a fan on Twitter that doesn’t like Graves calling Finn Balor’s pele kick an “overhead kick” and noted that Balor is the one who wanted them to use that name. Check out the exchange below. We noted before that Balor reportedly suffered a concussion in the match with Jinder Mahal on RAW but there’s been no update on his status.

@WWEGraves Stop calling Balor's Pele Kick a "Overhead Kick". If you insist on continuing, tell the SD Live team to call AJ's a Overhead too. — || Savage || (@JoshOwOSavage) April 12, 2017

Hey @FinnBalor, this guy doesn't like me calling the move the name you told us to call it. You should change it, it's clearly an issue. https://t.co/XPoS8wQYUp — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 12, 2017

