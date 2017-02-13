WWE Cruiserweight Returns, WWE Looks at Lei’D Tapa, 205 Live Slow Motion Video

– Below is slow motion video from last week’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on WWE 205 Live, which saw Jack Gallagher become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

– Rich Swann returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Anchorage, Alaska. He lost to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann had been out of action after suffering a minor foot injury on the January 30th RAW.

– We noted before that former TNA Knockout Lei’D Tapa was among those at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. WWE posted this video looking at the former Gut Check winner:

Could @LeiD_Tapa be the next big thing in the @WWE Women's Division? She made her presence known at the @WWEPerformCtr tryout! pic.twitter.com/oCTQ1OL85b — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)