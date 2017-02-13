Wildkat Sports debuts at the 2300 (ECW) Arena on June 10

Wildkat Sports debuts in Philadelphia, PA at the infamous 2300 Arena on Saturday night June 10th. This will be Wildkat’s first event in the NorthEast. They have reached enormous amounts of success throughout the South and have a good amount of buzz coming into this event.

Tickets just went on sale at WildkatSports.com. VIP and Premium seats will have early access to the meet and greet before the show. Talents scheduled to appear: Bestia 666, Stevie Richards, Luke Hawx, BlkJeez, Matt Lancie, Devin (Crowbar) Storm, Homicide, Steve Anthony, Socorro, Ruby Raze, Buku Dao, J.Spade, and much much more. Wildkat has also announced that it will be working with The Monster Factory. More updates and match announcements will come as the event gets closer.

