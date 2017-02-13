Triple H on Naomi Winning Gold (Photo), Fans on Elimination Chamber, Dolph Ziggler
– As seen at WWE Elimination Chamber, Dolph Ziggler destroyed Apollo Crews and Kalisto after losing to them in a Handicap Match. In the Fallout video below, Ziggler is approached for comments but has nothing to say:
– 55% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a thumbs up with over 1,200 votes in this poll:
Did you enjoy tonight's Elimination Chamber?
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
– As noted, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. Triple H tweeted the following on the new champion:
.@NaomiWWE was a part of the original @WWENXT … and now she's brought HER glow to the #SDLive Women's Championship. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OpMStdWcpB
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
