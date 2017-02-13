Triple H on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title Win (Photo), Naomi Celebrates with Jimmy Uso

– Below is video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi celebrating with husband Jimmy Uso after her big win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:

– Triple H tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber:

Bray also tweeted, declaring the Era of Wyatt:

