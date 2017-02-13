This Day In Wrestling History – February 13th

1994 – Smoky Mountain Wrestling’s Sunday Bloody Sunday is held in Knoxville, TN in front of 3,950 fans. The Dirty White Boy becomes the new SMW Heavyweight Champion, after defeating Brian Lee in a Tennessee Chain Match.

1997 – On this evening’s WWF live special, Thursday RAW Thursday, Shawn Michaels forfeits the WWF Championship, after suffering a knee injury. Also, Rocky Maivia defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1997 – At All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fan Appreciation Day, Jinsei Shinzaki and Hayabusa defeat Tamon Honda and Jun Izumida, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1999 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Opening Night, Quicksilver defeats The Sensational One, to win the CZW Junior Heavyweight Championship (CZW recognizes The Sensational One as its inaugural champion). Lobo defeats Derek Domino (inaugural champion), to become the new Iron Man Champion. The Brothers of East LA (Angel Vera & Bobby Muniz) win the CZW World Tag Team Championship, defeating inaugural champs Jon Dahmer & Jose Rivera, Jr.

2000 – WCW’s Millennium Tour holds a show in Leipzig, Germany in front of 6,ooo fans. One day after losing the Tag Team Championship, The Mamalukes (Johnny the Bull & Big Vito) defeat The Harris Brothers, to reclaim the titles.

2000 – On this evening’s Sunday Night Heat, Essa Rios, in his WWF debut, defeats Gillberg, to win the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship. Gillberg had held the title for 448 straight days. This also marks the WWF debut for Lita, serving as Rios’ manager. It’s also Gillberg’s final singles match in the WWF.

2005 – TNA’s first annual Against All Odds pay-per-view is held at the TNA Impact! Zone in front of 775 fans. In a Full Metal Mayhem Match, Abyss defeats Jeff Hardy, to become the #1 contender for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. AJ Styles wins a 30-Minute Iron Man Match to retain the TNA X Division Championship; Styles defeats Christopher Daniels 2 falls to 1. In the main event, Jeff Jarrett defeats Kevin Nash, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – It is announced on this evening’s WWE RAW, that Bret Hart would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend.

2007 – WWE announces that “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend.

2010 – On OVW TV, Kamikaze Kid wins a Three-Way Match to become the new OVW Television Champion; Kamikaze Kid defeats Shiloh Jonze and previous champion Asher Knight.

2010 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s 11th Anniversary Show, Sabian wins a Six-Way Match to become the new CZW Junior Heavyweight Champion (defeating Adam Cole, Devon Moore, Drew Blood, Egotistico Fantastico, and Greg Excellent). In the main event, Jon Moxley defeats B-Boy, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – At Ring of Honor’s 8th Anniversary Show, Tyler Black defeats Austin Aries, to become the new ROH World Champion.

2011 – TNA Against All Odds is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando in front of 1,100 fans. Robbie E wins a Three-Way Dance to become the #1 contender for the TNA X Division Championship. However, he would lose his title match to Kazarian, who retains the title. Madison Rayne retains the Women’s Knockout Championship, defeating Mickie James in a Last Knockout Standing Match. In the main event, Jeff Hardy wins a Ladder Match to become the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Mr. Anderson. Full match video is below.

2013 – On this evening’s NXT, The British Ambition (Adrian Neville & Oliver Grey) defeat The Wyatt Family (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan), to become the inaugural NXT Tag Team Champions.

2015 – Mistico, Valiente, & Volador Jr. win the CMLL World Trios Championship, defeating Euforia, Niebla Rojo, and Ultimo Guerrero.

2016 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s CZW Seventeen, Joey Janela defeats Lio Rush, to win the CZW Wired Television Championship (Best two-out-of-three Falls Match). BLK Jeez & Pepper Parks retain the CZW World Tag Team Championship after defeating Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik. In the main event, Matt Tremont wins a Ladder Match over Devon Moore, to retain the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – At the Women Superstars Uncensored 9th Anniversary Show, Leva Bates defeats Hania the Howling Huntress, to retain the WSU Spirit Championship. The Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) defeat Annie Social, in a Handicap Match, to win the WSU Tag Team Championship. The Fella Twins become the second all-male tag team champions in WSU.

