Scott Dawson Gives Speech at WWE Performance Center Tryouts, Natalya’s New Gig, More

– Xavier Woods plays the new Resident Evil 7 game at PAX South 2017 in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Scott Dawson of The Revival giving a speech to potential WWE recruits at recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. Dawson, wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, tells the tryouts to work as hard as they can, respect what the WWE talents do and respect themselves as well. Dawson says their goal should be to be as good as him, even though it’ll never happen. Dawson leaves the tryouts and cuts a promo to the cameras about how no one can beat him in the ring, on the mic or in the weight room:

– Natalya’s new weekly “Ask Nattie” column with The Calgary Sun can be read online and in Friday’s print issue. The first column appears to be an introduction piece. Here’s part of what she wrote:

“My job is super fun and rewarding. Honestly, it never really feels like work … OK, except for those 5 a.m. flights when I’m running on two hours sleep. Those days resemble work, but I just throw on a pair of oversized sunglasses, keep them on all day and pretend to be Beyonce. I wrestle 52 weeks a year, in more than 175 countries, and while I don’t get home as much as I’d like to, in some ways, I’ve never left Calgary.

Before each match, I am announced as “Natalya, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Canada!” Every time I hear the word Calgary, it induces a sense of calm within me seconds before I walk out in front of tens of thousands of people in packed arenas everywhere. It’s a feeling I can’t really explain. Calgary is more than just the place I was born. To me, it’s a state of mind. I can close my eyes, inhale, and literally smell that hometown air. If I try, I can close my eyes and hear the people in Calgary, conjuring up memories and mental images of some of the best times of my life.

Meanwhile, the wrestling ring is my home away from home. While life on the road is not without its challenges, I wouldn’t change a thing. I am a female ‘superstar’ in the WWE — something only a handful of women in the world can say. I’m also the first third-generation female wrestler in history — something no one else can say.”

– Cathy Kelley is asking fans to tweet their favorite WWE Network Collections and why. Fans can tweet their answers with the #WWECollections hashtag for a chance to have their comments featured by Cathy on the WWE Network. The following photo of Cathy’s desk at WWE HQ accompanied the request but as you can see in another tweet from Xavier Woods, it’s an interesting photo of Triple H that has everyone talking:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)