JBL Trips at WWE Elimination Chamber, Pre-show Video, Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video from last night:

– JBL took another fall on WWE TV last night during the Chamber pre-show as he and the other announcers made their way to the ring. Below is a GIF of the former WWE Champion taking a tumble:

– Below is a promo for Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:

