WWE stocks reached a 52 week high

– WWE stocks hit a 52-week high Friday of $22.11, coming off a successful quarter which made Wall Street happy. The day closed at $21.97, a 4.82% increase over Thursday’s closing, which itself closed over 8% in the green. With yesterday’s closing, WWE is listed as having a market cap of $1.6 billion.

