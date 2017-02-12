WWE Elimination Chamber Recap

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show opens with Renee Young, Booker T, Sam Roberts, and Carmella welcoming us to the show. Roberts says he is excited for tonight because of the WrestleMania implications. We see that Dasha Fuentes will host the Social Media Lounge tonight and learn that her guest will be Becky Lynch. The panel breaks down tonight’s match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, with the champion, Alexa Bliss, defending against Naomi. Roberts says the support has been building for Naomi and this is her chance to cash in. Carmella begins texting on her phone and says James Ellsworth is doing some errands for her. Carmella praises Alexa and mocks Naomi. Booker says Naomi is the most athletic woman on the roster and she has to prove to Alexa Bliss that she can beat her on any given night. Booker picks Naomi to win, Roberts does as well, and Carmella, who is texting again, picks Alexa, but she doesn’t really care since she isn’t in the match herself. Renee reminds us of the Kickoff Show match between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we look at the video package covering the fallout of The Wyatt Family, specifically Luke Harper and Randy Orton. Booker says he is looking forward to the match and Harper may have bitten off more than he can chew tonight. Booker says Orton has proved that he is as demented as Bray Wyatt. Roberts says Harper was a big part of the Wyatt Family, but now he is on his own. Carmella asks for a coffee and begins texting again. Carmella picks Orton to win, Roberts picks Harper, and Booker goes with Orton.

Renee brings up the Tag Team Turmoil Match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship, with American Alpha defending against Breezango, The Ascension, The Usos, and The Vaudevillains. Booker says the team who enters number one will be at a big disadvantage. Roberts says Alpha challenging the entire Smackdown Tag Team Division was a bit of a reach. Carmella asks Renee for her prediction, and Renee picks The Usos, as does Booker, and Roberts picks The Ascension. Carmella says Breezango is fabulous and picks them.

We take a look at the video hype package for the feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya. Carmella says Natalya is delusional and jealous of Nikki Bella and it was her who ratted Natalya out in the first place. Booker says Natalya has carried the Hart name for a while now and is finally making a name for herself. James Ellsworth walks up and says he got he and Carmella skybox tickets to watch the show tonight. She gets up and leaves with him. Roberts picks Natalya to win the match and Booker picks Natalya as well.

Renee brings up the Handicap Match between the team of Apollo Crews and Kalisto against Dolph Ziggler. Roberts says this is the version of Ziggler that everyone has wanted for a long time. Roberts says he has new ways around being in a disadvantage. Booker says that he spoke to Crews earlier and Crews says the only thing holding him back is Ziggler. Booker picks Crews and Kalisto to win, while Roberts picks Ziggler to win it.

We join Dasha Fuentes and Becky Lynch in the Social Media Lounge. Someone asks of Becky is ready to disarm Mickie James and Becky says she is and goes on a rant on how badly she will beat Mickie. Someone asks if she could team up with anybody past or present, who would it be and why. She picks Shawn Michaels because they could be the Heartbreak Kid and the Armbreak Kid. Someone asks if Becky has watched some of Mickie’s matches to prepare and Becky says she has. Becky says Mickie cost her the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but her road back to the title starts tonight and starts with her slapping Mickie back into the past. Booker says Mickie probably feels jaded that she hasn’t been here for the Women’s Revolution when all of the new women on the roster came around. Booker picks Becky to win, but Roberts picks Mickie.



Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Rawley charges at Hawkins, but Hawkins ducks under the ropes and lays on the ring apron. Hawkins gets back into the ring and Rawley charges again, but Hawkins ducks into the ropes again. It happens a third time, and then Hawkins delivers a right hand to Rawley. Rawley fires up and drops Hawkins with a big clothesline. Rawley sends Hawkins into the corner and then takes him out with a knee tackle. Hawkins rolls to the floor, but Rawley goes out after him. Rawley slams Hawkins chest-first onto the ring apron and then tosses him back into the ring. Hawkins comes back with a kick to the midsection and then slams him down to the floor. Rawley gets back into the ring at the seven count and Hawkins stomps away on him in the corner as we head to a break.

We’re back and Hawkins is still in control of the match. Hawkins takes out Rawley’s knee and then drops him with a vertical suplex. Hawkins goes for the cover, but Rawley kicks out at two. Hawkins applies a sleeper hold down on the mat, but Rawley counters with a jaw-breaker. Hawkins comes right back with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Rawley kicks out at two. Hawkins delivers a few right hands and a kick, but Rawley fires up and delivers some right hands of his own. Rawley takes Hawkins down with a couple shoulder blocks and then a big clothesline. Rawley splashes Hawkins in the corner and then drops him with a gut-buster. Rawley goes for the cover, but Hawkins kicks out at two. Hawkins pokes Raley in the eye and then delivers a spiral DDT. Hawkins goes for the cover, but Rawley kicks out at two. Rawley fights back and they exchange right hands. Hawkins takes Rawley down with an enzuiguri and goes for the cover, but Rawley kicks out at two. Hawkins charges at Rawley, but Rawley shoves him into the corner and delivers a big right hand. Rawley takes Hawkins down with a tilt-a-whirl slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mojo Rawley.

We go back to the panel and they begin talking about the Elimination Chamber Match. Booker says John Cena’s odds are not good tonight and hypes up AJ Styles. Roberts says Cena is “scary good” right now and is acting like the Michael Jordan of WWE. Roberts says everyone needs to pay attention to The Miz tonight. Booker picks Styles to win and Roberts picks The Miz. We then take a look at the video hype package for tonight’s main event as the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show comes to a close.

We see the opening video for tonight’s Elimination Chamber event, and then go live into the arena where Tom Phillips, John Bradshaw Layfield, Mauro Ranallo, and David Otunga welcome us to the show.



Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

They tie up and Becky backs Mickie into the ropes. Mickie takes Becky down an gets a quick one count. They roll to the floor and Mickie backs Becky into the barricade and they finally separate and get back into the ring. They tie up again and Becky goes after Mickie’s arm. Mickie cartwheels and takes Becky down and goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at one. Mickie applies a wrist-lock and works over Becky’s arm, but Becky counters into a wrist-lock of her own. Mickie comes back and goes for an arm-bar, but Becky sends her to the outside. Becky invites Mickie back into the ring, but slams her into the ring post instead. Becky takes Mickie out with the flying fire-arm from the ring and then tosses her back into the ring. Mickie comes back with a big kick and then drops Becky with a snap DDT. Mickie goes for the cover a couple of times, but Becky kicks out at two each time. Mickie works over Becky’s arm in the corner and then kicks her in the face. Mickie takes Becky down with a snapmare and then works over her arm down on the mat. Mickie drops a knee onto Becky’s arm and then kicks her in the face. Mickie goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at two. Mickie wraps Becky’s arm over the middle rope and pulls back on it. Mickie drops a knee into Becky’s back and then applies a hammer-lock submission in the middle of the ring. Becky fires back with a European uppercut and takes Mickie down to the mat. Becky sends Mickie off the ropes, but Mickie holds on and kicks Becky in the arm. Mickie slams Becky shoulder-first into the ring post and then takes her down with a hurricanrana. Becky tries to fight back, but Mickie slams her down to the mat. Mickie goes for a couple of covers, but Becky kicks out at two each time. Mickie applies a half-nelson down on the mat, but Becky fights to her feet. They exchange forearms and Becky drops Mickie with a few clotheslines and a dropkick. Becky takes Mickie down with the Becksploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Mickie kicks out at two. Becky charges in the corner, but Mickie moves and takes Becky down with a flapjack. Mickie goes up top and takes Becky down with a seated senton. Mickie goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at two. Mickie goes to slam Becky into the ring post, but Becky counters and kicks Mickie in the face. Becky delivers a missile dropkick from the top and goes for the cover, but Mickie kicks out at two. Becky goes for a pumphandle slam, but Mickie counters with the Mick Kick and goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at two. Mickie goes for the DDT, but Becky counters with a back-body drop. Becky goes for the dis-arm-her but Mickie counters with a roll-up. Becky counters with her own roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Becky Lynch.

We see James Ellsworth and Carmella in their skybox seats. Dasha Fuentes asks Carmella her thoughts on the first women’s match. Carmella says the wrong woman won and Ellsworth agrees with her.

We see Baron Corbin warming up backstage.



2-on-1 Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Before the match begins, Ziggler attacks Kalisto and slams him into the LED boards at the top of the ramp. Crews rushes up the ramp after Ziggler, but Ziggler runs through the crowd and gets into the ring. Crews joins him in the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Crews backs Ziggler into the corner and then delivers a series of right hands to Ziggler down on the mat. Crews takes Ziggler down with a snap suplex, but Ziggler comes back and drapes Crews over the top rope. Ziggler rakes Crews’ eyes in the corner and then drops him with a neck-breaker. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Ziggler stomps away on Crews and then drops an elbow. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Ziggler applies a headlock down on the mat, but Crews powers out. Ziggler keeps control of the match and stomps on Crews again and then decks Crews with a right hand. Ziggler takes Crews down again and goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at one. Ziggler applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Crews gets to his feet and takes out Ziggler’s knees. Ziggler comes right back and takes Crews down with a swinging neck-breaker. Kalisto reemerges from the back and limps his way down the entrance ramp. Crews takes Ziggler down with an euzuiguri and tags in Kalisto. Kalisto takes Ziggler down with a springboard senton and then delivers a roundhouse kick to Ziggler. Crews tags in the Kalisto kicks him again and Crews takes Ziggler down with the sit-out power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto.

After the match, Ziggler attacks Kalisto and Crews. He slams Kalisto into the ring apron and then stomps away on Crews in the ring. Ziggler puts Crews’ foot inside a steel chair and jumps down onto it. Ziggler puts Crews’ other ankle in the chair and jumps down onto it as well.

We see a preview for the next WWE pay-per-view event, Fastlane, which is a Raw-exclusive event on Sunday, March 5th.

We see Dean Ambrose warming up backstage.



WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match: American Alpha (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. The Vaudevillains (Aiden English and Simon Gotch)

Heath Slater and Rhyno and Breezango will be the first two teams. Slater and Fandango start the match for their teams. They tie up and Fandango backs Slater into the corner but then backs away and dances. Fandango applies a side-headlock and then takes Slater down with a shoulder tackle. Slater comes back and takes Fandango down with a hip-toss. Slater delivers an atomic drop and Breeze tags in. Slater delivers an atomic drop to Breeze as well and Rhyno tags in. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Breeze’s shoulder, but Breeze comes back with a kick to the midsection and a right hand. Rhyno takes Breeze down with a shoulder tackle and then sends Breeze into the corner. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Breeze’s midsection and then drops him with a clothesline. Slater tags in and they drop Breeze with a double back elbow. Breeze comes back and Fandango tags in. Fandangto trips Slater and then delivers right hands to him in the ring. Fandango drapes Slater over the top rope and tags in Breeze. Breeze takes Slater down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Slater kicks out at two. Breeze stomps away on Slater in the corner and tags in Fandango. Slater goes for a sunset flip on Fandango, but Fandango stays on his feet and throws the fashion tickets down onto Slater. Slater takes Fandango down with a roll-up, but Slater breaks it up. Rhyno takes Breeze down, but Fandango tosses him to the floor. Slater tags in Rhyno and he hits the Gore on Fandango and gets the pin fall.

Breezango has been eliminated. The Vaudevillains enter the match.

The Vaudevillains pulls Rhyno out of the ring and slam him into the barricade, but Slater takes both of them down. Slater tosses Rhyno into the ring and tags himself in, but the Vaudevillains double team him in their corner. Rhyno gets into the ring and Gores Gotch and Slater drops English with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

The Vaudevillains have been eliminated. The Usos enter the match.

Jimmy gets in the ring and kicks Slater in the face. Slater comes back with a cross-body and Rhyno tags in. Rhyno delivers a double axe handle to Jimmy, but Jimmy sends him hard into the corner. Jey tags in and decks Rhyno with a right hand. Jey goes for the cover, but Rhyno kicks out at two. Rhyno comes back and takes Jey down and tags in Slater. Slater takes Jey down and then knocks Jimmy off the apron. Jey comes back with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover on Slater, but Rhyno breaks up the count. Jimmy tags in kicks Slater in the face and gets the pin fall.

Heath Slater and Rhyno have been eliminated. American Alpha enters the match.

The Usos and Alpha brawl on the entrance ramp and then Jordan tosses Jimmy into the ring and Gable does the same with Jey. Alpha take The Usos down with suplexes and Jordan takes Jimmy to the floor. Gable takes Jey down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Jey kicks out at two. Jimmy kicks Gable in the back of the head and Jey takes him down with an uppercut. Jimmy tags in and The Usos double team Gable with an elbow drop/back-breaker combination. Jimmy goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Jimmy slams Gable into the corner and then goes for the cover again, but Gable kicks out at two. Jimmy drapes Gable over the middle rope and Jey connects with a cheap shot. Jimmy delivers a chop to Gable and tags in Jey. Jey kicks Gable in the midsection and then stomps him down to the mat and tags Jimmy back in. Jimmy connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Gable gets to his feet and fights back, but Jimmy tosses him to the floor. Gable comes back with a right hand, but Jey kicks him in the back of the head. Gable takes Jey off the apron and then Jimmy and Gable take each other down with a double clothesline in the middle of the ring. Jordan and Jey are tagged in and Jordan takes Jey down with a clothesline and a dropkick. Jordan takes Jimmy down with a belly-to-belly, and then gives one to Jey as well. Jordan picks Jey up, but Gable tags in and rolls up Jey for the pin fall.

The Usos have been eliminated.

The Usos attack American Alpha on the outside. They slam Gable into the steps and then Jimmy delivers a splash to Jordan in the ring.

The Ascension enter the match.

Konnor shoulders Jey out pf the way on the entrance ramp and The Ascension connects with the Fall of Man on Jordan, but Gable breaks up the pin fall. Konnor picks up Gable and drapes him over the top rope. The Ascension stomp away on Jordan and Viktor tags in. Viktor stomps away on Jordan and tags in Konnor. Viktor drives a knee into Jordan’s face for good measure and Konnor goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out at two. Konnor slams Jordan down to the mat and tags in Viktor. Viktor charges at Jordan, but Jordan moves and takes Viktor down with a belly-to-belly suplex. Gable tags in and they take Viktor down with Grand Amplitude and gets the pin fall.

The Ascension has been eliminated.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: American Alpha.

We see the video hype package for WrestleMania 33, which is 49 days away.

We see The Miz and Maryse prepping for tonight’s main event backstage.

We see the video hype package for the feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya.



Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Natalya slaps Nikki and takes her down with a side headlock takeover. Natalya grabs Nikki by the hair, but Nikki kicks Natalya in the knee and goes for a cross arm-breaker. Natalya blocks it, but Nikki shoves Natalya to the mat. Natalya comes back with some right hands and then delivers a series of rights down on the mat. Natalya mocks Nikki with John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand gesture and Nikki comes back with a heel lock down on the mat. Natalya pulls herself to the floor, but Nikki takes her down with a clothesline from the apron. Natalya asks for a timeout and then shoves Nikki into the steel ring post. Natalya shoves Nikki back into the ring and takes her down with a snap suplex. Natalya stomps away on Nikki in the corner and then takes her down with a dropkick. Natalya applies a headlock down on the mat, but Nikki counters with an arm-drag. Natalya comes right back with a clothesline. Natalya slams Nikki’s knee into the mat and then works over the knee some more in a modified knee bar submission. Nikki counters into the Fearless Lock, but Natalya makes it to the ropes. Nikki takes Natalya down with a dropkick and then slams her down onto the mat. Nikki goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya comes back and kicks Nikki in the midsection and then takes her down with a Michinoku Driver. Natalya goes for the cover, but Nikki kicks out at two. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Nikki kicks her away and drops her with a forearm. Nikki goes for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Natalya gets free. Natalya comes off the ropes, but Nikki takes her down with a spine-buster. Nikki goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Nikki delivers an enzuiguri from the corner and goes for another cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya comes back with a right hand and then delivers a superplex to Nikki. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter, but Nikki counters and locks in the Fearless Lock, but Natalya gets to the ropes. Natalya pulls Nikki out to the floor and drives her into the barricade. Natalya delivers a couple knee shots, but Nikki comes back and slams Natalya into the barricade and the referee calls for the bell as both women are counted out.

Match Result: Double Countout.

After the match, Natalya tosses Nikki back into the ring and takes her down with a right hand. The referee gets Natalya to leave the ring, but Nikki spears Natalya on the entrance ramp.

We go back to Dasha Fuentes who asks Carmella her reaction to the match. Carmella says Natalya and Nikki have major issues and are out of control.

We see Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton backstage. Wyatt says they must go there separate ways tonight, but in the end, they will reunite. Orton tells us to “run.”

We see the video package of the fallout between Randy Orton and Luke Harper.



Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

They tie up and separate a few times as neither man and gain the advantage. Harper applies a side-headlock and takes Orton down with a shoulder tackle. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at one. Orton rolls to the outside. Harper follows him out and delivers an uppercut and then tosses Orton into the barricade. Harper slams Orton into the announce table and then tosses him back into the ring. Harper charges at Orton, but Orton counters with an elbow. Harper comes right back with a dropkick to Orton and then goes up top. Orton cuts him off and knocks him down to the floor. Harper rolls back into the ring and Orton backs him into the corner. Orton slams Harper into the opposite corner and then tosses him out to the floor. Orton slams Harper into the announce table and then delivers a side slam to Harper on the announce table. Orton tosses Harper back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Orton applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Harper fights to his feet. Orton drapes Harper over the top rope and then stomps away on him down on the mat. Orton goes back to the rear chin-lock, but Harper gets to his feet again. Harper comes back with a couple right hands, but Orton delivers an uppercut. Harper comes back with a clothesline and then a right hand to Orton. Harper delivers a senton from the apron and then drops Orton with a big boot. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Harper drapes Orton over the top rope and then catapults him into the middle rope. Orton rolls to the floor and catches Harper with a right forearm shot. Harper sends Orton back to the floor and takes him out with a tope suicida. Harper slams Orton down onto the announce table, but Orton comes right back with the power slam on the floor. Orton rolls back into the ring and Harper goes up top. Orton cuts him off and goes for a superplex. He connects with it and both men are down in the ring. Orton goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Orton delivers a kick to Harper’s midsection and goes for the RKO, but Harper shoves him away. Orton comes back with a full nelson slam and goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Orton goes for the middle rope DDT and connects with it. Orton goes for the RKO, but Harper counters with a superkick. Harper delivers another superkick and goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Harper grabs Orton, but Orton counters and goes for the RKO. Harper counters and delivers a power bomb. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Harper and Orton exchange right hands from their knees. They fight to their feet and Harper takes advantage. Harper goes for the discus clothesline, but Orton counters with the RKO and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Randy Orton.

We take a look at the new Elimination Chamber structure and then see AJ Styles warming up backstage.

We see Renee Young and Nikki Bella backstage. Nikki starts her interview, but Natalya attacks her and shoves her into Maryse, whose makeup powder goes everywhere. Nikki comes back and tackles Natalya before referees are able to break them apart.



WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Naomi goes for a quick roll-up, but Alexa kicks out at one. Naomi slams Alexa into the turnbuckles and then kicks her in the face. Naomi goes for a springboard, but Alexa grabs her by the hair and pulls her down to the mat. Alexa delivers a series of right hands and then goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Alexa chokes Naomi with her boot in the corner and then chokes her over the middle rope. Alexa drives her knees into Naomi’s neck and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Naomi comes back with a right hand, but Alexa slams her into the corner again. Alexa wraps Naomi’s hair around the ropes and pulls on it. Alexa goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Alexa stands on Naomi’s hair and pulls her hair and then goes for another cover, but Naomi kicks out again. Alexa applies a headlock down on the mat, but Naomi counters with an arm drag. Alexa comes back with a back elbow and then a roll-up, but Naomi kicks out. Naomi rolls Alexa up, but Alexa kicks out as well. Naomi delivers a kick to Alexa’s face and both women are down. Naomi gets to her feet and takes Alexa down with a leaping clothesline and then a back elbow. Naomi drops Alexa with another clothesline and then sends her to the corner. Naomi goes up top and takes Alexa down with the Blockbuster neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Alexa comes back and kicks Naomi in the face, but Naomi takes her down with the Rear View. Alexa comes back and takes Naomi down and then delivers the handspring double knees. Alexa goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Alexa goes up top for Twisted Bliss, but Naomi cuts her off and knocks Alexa down to the floor. Naomi charges, but Alexa cuts her off and drops her with a DDT. Alexa goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Naomi comes back with double feet to the face and goes for the springbaord moonsault, but Alexa moves. Alexa goes for the cover with her feet on the ropes, but the referee sees it. Alexa beats down Naomi and goes up top. Alexa goes for Twisted Bliss, but Naomi moves and then connects with the springboard moonsault and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Naomi.

We rejoin Dasha, Carmella, and Ellsworth again. Carmella says she is tired of being interrupted and is trying to watch the show. Ellsworth yells at Dasha and tells her to leave.



WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Cena and Styles tie up and Cena applies a headlock. Styles sends him off the ropes, but Cena takes him down with a shoulder block. They tie up again and Styles applies the headlock this time. Cena sends Styles off the ropes, but Styles kicks him in the hamstring. Cena comes back with right hands and charges, but Styles moves and Cena hits the turnbuckles. Styles applies a back-breaker submission and then slams Cena down to the mat. Styles goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Cena gets free and connects with a sunset flip power bomb and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Styles comes back and slams Cena down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Styles sends Cena to the corner and charges, but Cena moves and takes Styles down to the mat. The countdown begins and Dean Ambrose enters the match.

Ambrose goes after Cena and slams him into the steel structure. Styles goes after Ambrose, but Ambrose gains the advantage and takes Styles down. Styles comes back and brings Ambrose to the steel on the outside of the ring, but Ambrose counters and slams Styles down onto it. Cena gets on the top rope, but Ambrose cuts him off. Ambrose gets on top of the pod and takes Cena down with a clothesline. Ambrose and Styles battle in the ring for a bit before Cena comes back and delivers a double German suplex to both men. The countdown begins and Bray Wyatt enters the match.

Wyatt takes Ambrose and Cena down and goes after Styles, but Styles sends Wyatt to the outside. Styles goes for a springboard on Wyatt, but Wyatt catches him and slams him into the steel structure. Styles comes right back and sends Wyatt into the ring post and then drops an elbow on the back of Wyatt’s head. Styles goes after Cena now and begins to climb the structure. Cena climbs as well and battle on the second tier of the chamber. Ambrose climbs as well and slams Styles into the plexiglass structure and then Wyatt pulls Ambrose down to the floor of the chamber. Wyatt places Ambrose on the top rope and delivers a series of headbutts. Styles comes back and goes after Wyatt, but Ambrose pulls Wyatt down and Styles flies across the ring as well. The countdown begins and Baron Corbin enters the match.

Ambrose meets Corbin head on, but Corbin drops him with a clothesline and sends him to the outside. Corbin pushes Ambrose’s face against the chamber, but Ambrose comes back and gets Corbin back into the ring. Corbin comes right back and drops Ambrose with the Deep Six. Wyatt gets involves and goes to slam Corbin into the pod, but Corbin shoves Wyatt into it and then takes him down with a big boot. Corbin slams Wyatt into the chamber and then slams him down on the ground with a modified STO. Corbin drops Styles with the End of Days, but Cena grabs Corbin and locks in the STF. Corbin gets free and drops Cena with the End of Days. Ambrose takes Corbin down with a missile dropkick and clotheslines him to the outside. Ambrose slams Corbin into the chamber wall a few times, but Corbin counters and shoves Ambrose into it as well. Corbin throws Ambrose into the wall now and then slams him into the pod. Corbin takes Ambrose back into the ring, but Ambrose counters and goes for Dirty Deeds. Corbin counters and slams Ambrose face first into the cell wall again. The countdown begins and The Miz enters the match.

Dean Ambrose rolls up Corbin from behind and gets the pin fall.

Baron Corbin has been eliminated.

Corbin sends Ambrose through the pod and then beats him down against the cell wall. Corbin lays Ambrose out with the End of Days and The Miz pins Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose has been eliminated.

The Miz kicks Cena and Wyatt in the chest and then delivers a double dropkick to both men. Miz takes Styles to the corner and delivers a series of kicks to him as well. Miz dropkicks Wyatt, then Cena, and takes Wyatt to the outside of the ring. Miz delivers a dropkick to Styles as well. Miz clotheslines Cena in the corner and then hits Wyatt with the Skull Crushing Finale on the outside, Miz goes for a cross body from the top rope, but Cena catches him and plants him with an Attitude Adjustment and gets the pin fall.

The Miz has been eliminated.

Styles and Wyatt double team Cena, but then Wyatt uppercuts Styles. Wyatt goes for a senton on Cena, but Cena moves out of the way. Cena drops Styles with a side slam and then Wyatt as well. He delivers a five-knuckle shuffle to both men. Cena delivers the AA to Wyatt and goes for one on Styles, but Styles counters with the Styles Clash. Styles goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Styles comes off the ropes, but Cena catches him and drops him with an AA. Cena goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Cena climbs the wall and gets on top of one of the pods. He takes Styles and Wyatt down with a cross-body. Cena goes for the AA on Wyatt, but Wyatt counters and hits Cena with Sister Abigail and gets the pin fall.

John Cena has been eliminated.

Styles and Wyatt stare off and then Wyatt takes Styles down with a shoulder block. Wyatt pounds away on Styles and the tosses him into the corner. Wyatt charges, but Styles dropkicks his knee. Styles connects with a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Wyatt comes back with a Sister Abigail attempt, but Styles counters with a forearm shot. Wyatt comes back with a forearm shot of his own and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Styles comes back with the Pele Kick and then a running knee. Styles connects with the springboard 450 and goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Wyatt catches him and delivers Sister Abigail and gets the pin fall.

AJ Styles has been eliminated.

Winner and new WWE Champion: Bray Wyatt.

After the match, Wyatt holds up the title and points at the WrestleMania sign. Randy Orton emerges on the stage and stares down Wyatt as Wyatt laughs in the ring as Elimination Chamber comes to a close.

(Visited 68 times, 68 visits today)