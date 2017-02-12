WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage: Tag Team Turmoil Match



WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match: American Alpha (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. The Vaudevillains (Aiden English and Simon Gotch)

Heath Slater and Rhyno and Breezango will be the first two teams. Slater and Fandango start the match for their teams. They tie up and Fandango backs Slater into the corner but then backs away and dances. Fandango applies a side-headlock and then takes Slater down with a shoulder tackle. Slater comes back and takes Fandango down with a hip-toss. Slater delivers an atomic drop and Breeze tags in. Slater delivers an atomic drop to Breeze as well and Rhyno tags in. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Breeze’s shoulder, but Breeze comes back with a kick to the midsection and a right hand. Rhyno takes Breeze down with a shoulder tackle and then sends Breeze into the corner. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Breeze’s midsection and then drops him with a clothesline. Slater tags in and they drop Breeze with a double back elbow. Breeze comes back and Fandango tags in. Fandangto trips Slater and then delivers right hands to him in the ring. Fandango drapes Slater over the top rope and tags in Breeze. Breeze takes Slater down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Slater kicks out at two. Breeze stomps away on Slater in the corner and tags in Fandango. Slater goes for a sunset flip on Fandango, but Fandango stays on his feet and throws the fashion tickets down onto Slater. Slater takes Fandango down with a roll-up, but Slater breaks it up. Rhyno takes Breeze down, but Fandango tosses him to the floor. Slater tags in Rhyno and he hits the Gore on Fandango and gets the pin fall.

Breezango has been eliminated. The Vaudevillains enter the match.

The Vaudevillains pulls Rhyno out of the ring and slam him into the barricade, but Slater takes both of them down. Slater tosses Rhyno into the ring and tags himself in, but the Vaudevillains double team him in their corner. Rhyno gets into the ring and Gores Gotch and Slater drops English with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

The Vaudevillains have been eliminated. The Usos enter the match.

Jimmy gets in the ring and kicks Slater in the face. Slater comes back with a cross-body and Rhyno tags in. Rhyno delivers a double axe handle to Jimmy, but Jimmy sends him hard into the corner. Jey tags in and decks Rhyno with a right hand. Jey goes for the cover, but Rhyno kicks out at two. Rhyno comes back and takes Jey down and tags in Slater. Slater takes Jey down and then knocks Jimmy off the apron. Jey comes back with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover on Slater, but Rhyno breaks up the count. Jimmy tags in kicks Slater in the face and gets the pin fall.

Heath Slater and Rhyno have been eliminated. American Alpha enters the match.

The Usos and Alpha brawl on the entrance ramp and then Jordan tosses Jimmy into the ring and Gable does the same with Jey. Alpha take The Usos down with suplexes and Jordan takes Jimmy to the floor. Gable takes Jey down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Jey kicks out at two. Jimmy kicks Gable in the back of the head and Jey takes him down with an uppercut. Jimmy tags in and The Usos double team Gable with an elbow drop/back-breaker combination. Jimmy goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Jimmy slams Gable into the corner and then goes for the cover again, but Gable kicks out at two. Jimmy drapes Gable over the middle rope and Jey connects with a cheap shot. Jimmy delivers a chop to Gable and tags in Jey. Jey kicks Gable in the midsection and then stomps him down to the mat and tags Jimmy back in. Jimmy connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Gable gets to his feet and fights back, but Jimmy tosses him to the floor. Gable comes back with a right hand, but Jey kicks him in the back of the head. Gable takes Jey off the apron and then Jimmy and Gable take each other down with a double clothesline in the middle of the ring. Jordan and Jey are tagged in and Jordan takes Jey down with a clothesline and a dropkick. Jordan takes Jimmy down with a belly-to-belly, and then gives one to Jey as well. Jordan picks Jey up, but Gable tags in and rolls up Jey for the pin fall.

The Usos have been eliminated.

The Usos attack American Alpha on the outside. They slam Gable into the steps and then Jimmy delivers a splash to Jordan in the ring.

The Ascension enter the match.

Konnor shoulders Jey out pf the way on the entrance ramp and The Ascension connects with the Fall of Man on Jordan, but Gable breaks up the pin fall. Konnor picks up Gable and drapes him over the top rope. The Ascension stomp away on Jordan and Viktor tags in. Viktor stomps away on Jordan and tags in Konnor. Viktor drives a knee into Jordan’s face for good measure and Konnor goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out at two. Konnor slams Jordan down to the mat and tags in Viktor. Viktor charges at Jordan, but Jordan moves and takes Viktor down with a belly-to-belly suplex. Gable tags in and they take Viktor down with Grand Amplitude and gets the pin fall.

The Ascension has been eliminated.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: American Alpha.

