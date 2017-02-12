WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage: Nikki Bella vs. Natalya



Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Natalya slaps Nikki and takes her down with a side headlock takeover. Natalya grabs Nikki by the hair, but Nikki kicks Natalya in the knee and goes for a cross arm-breaker. Natalya blocks it, but Nikki shoves Natalya to the mat. Natalya comes back with some right hands and then delivers a series of rights down on the mat. Natalya mocks Nikki with John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand gesture and Nikki comes back with a heel lock down on the mat. Natalya pulls herself to the floor, but Nikki takes her down with a clothesline from the apron. Natalya asks for a timeout and then shoves Nikki into the steel ring post. Natalya shoves Nikki back into the ring and takes her down with a snap suplex. Natalya stomps away on Nikki in the corner and then takes her down with a dropkick. Natalya applies a headlock down on the mat, but Nikki counters with an arm-drag. Natalya comes right back with a clothesline. Natalya slams Nikki’s knee into the mat and then works over the knee some more in a modified knee bar submission. Nikki counters into the Fearless Lock, but Natalya makes it to the ropes. Nikki takes Natalya down with a dropkick and then slams her down onto the mat. Nikki goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya comes back and kicks Nikki in the midsection and then takes her down with a Michinoku Driver. Natalya goes for the cover, but Nikki kicks out at two. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Nikki kicks her away and drops her with a forearm. Nikki goes for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Natalya gets free. Natalya comes off the ropes, but Nikki takes her down with a spine-buster. Nikki goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two.

