WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage: Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton



Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

They tie up and separate a few times as neither man and gain the advantage. Harper applies a side-headlock and takes Orton down with a shoulder tackle. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at one. Orton rolls to the outside. Harper follows him out and delivers an uppercut and then tosses Orton into the barricade. Harper slams Orton into the announce table and then tosses him back into the ring. Harper charges at Orton, but Orton counters with an elbow. Harper comes right back with a dropkick to Orton and then goes up top. Orton cuts him off and knocks him down to the floor. Harper rolls back into the ring and Orton backs him into the corner. Orton slams Harper into the opposite corner and then tosses him out to the floor. Orton slams Harper into the announce table and then delivers a side slam to Harper on the announce table. Orton tosses Harper back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Orton applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Harper fights to his feet. Orton drapes Harper over the top rope and then stomps away on him down on the mat. Orton goes back to the rear chin-lock, but Harper gets to his feet again. Harper comes back with a couple right hands, but Orton delivers an uppercut. Harper comes back with a clothesline and then a right hand to Orton. Harper delivers a senton from the apron and then drops Orton with a big boot. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Harper drapes Orton over the top rope and then catapults him into the middle rope. Orton rolls to the floor and catches Harper with a right forearm shot. Harper sends Orton back to the floor and takes him out with a tope suicida.

