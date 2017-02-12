WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler



2-on-1 Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Before the match begins, Ziggler attacks Kalisto and slams him into the LED boards at the top of the ramp. Crews rushes up the ramp after Ziggler, but Ziggler runs through the crowd and gets into the ring. Crews joins him in the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Crews backs Ziggler into the corner and then delivers a series of right hands to Ziggler down on the mat. Crews takes Ziggler down with a snap suplex, but Ziggler comes back and drapes Crews over the top rope. Ziggler rakes Crews’ eyes in the corner and then drops him with a neck-breaker. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Ziggler stomps away on Crews and then drops an elbow. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Ziggler applies a headlock down on the mat, but Crews powers out. Ziggler keeps control of the match and stomps on Crews again and then decks Crews with a right hand. Ziggler takes Crews down again and goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at one. Ziggler applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Crews gets to his feet and takes out Ziggler’s knees. Ziggler comes right back and takes Crews down with a swinging neck-breaker. Kalisto reemerges from the back and limps his way down the entrance ramp. Crews takes Ziggler down with an euzuiguri and tags in Kalisto. Kalisto takes Ziggler down with a springboard senton and then delivers a roundhouse kick to Ziggler. Crews tags in the Kalisto kicks him again and Crews takes Ziggler down with the sit-out power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto.

After the match, Ziggler attacks Kalisto and Crews. He slams Kalisto into the ring apron and then stomps away on Crews in the ring. Ziggler puts Crews’ foot inside a steel chair and jumps down onto it. Ziggler puts Crews’ other ankle in the chair and jumps down onto it as well.

We see a preview for the next WWE pay-per-view event, Fastlane, which is a Raw-exclusive event on Sunday, March 5th.

We see Dean Ambrose warming up backstage.

