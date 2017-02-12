WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage: Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi



WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Naomi goes for a quick roll-up, but Alexa kicks out at one. Naomi slams Alexa into the turnbuckles and then kicks her in the face. Naomi goes for a springboard, but Alexa grabs her by the hair and pulls her down to the mat. Alexa delivers a series of right hands and then goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Alexa chokes Naomi with her boot in the corner and then chokes her over the middle rope. Alexa drives her knees into Naomi’s neck and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Naomi comes back with a right hand, but Alexa slams her into the corner again. Alexa wraps Naomi’s hair around the ropes and pulls on it. Alexa goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Alexa stands on Naomi’s hair and pulls her hair and then goes for another cover, but Naomi kicks out again. Alexa applies a headlock down on the mat, but Naomi counters with an arm drag. Alexa comes back with a back elbow and then a roll-up, but Naomi kicks out. Naomi rolls Alexa up, but Alexa kicks out as well. Naomi delivers a kick to Alexa’s face and both women are down.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)