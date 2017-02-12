This Day In Wrestling History – February 12th

Feb 12, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

1966Joe McCarthy wins the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship, defeating Lorenzo Parente.

1977Toru Tanaka defeats Chavo Guerrero, Sr., to win the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship.

1978Ted DiBiase defeats Dick Slater, to win the NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship.

1985Jimmy Hart makes his WWF debut, at a TV taping in Poughkeepsie, NY, managing Jim Neidhart and Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine.

1988Ivan Koloff and The Powers of Pain (Warlord & The Barbarian) defeat Dusty Rhodes, Road Warrior Hawk, & Paul Ellering, to win the NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.  Ellering substituted for Road Warrior Animal.

2000 – WCW’s Millennium Tour holds a show in Oberhausen, Germany, in front of 11,000 fans.  The Harris Brothers become the new WCW World Tag Team Champions, after defeating The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny the Bull).  In the main event, Sid Vicious defeats Jeff Jarrett, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.8 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.1 rating).

2003 – On the weekly NWA-TNA pay-per-view, Kid Kash defeats Sonny Siaki, to win the NWA-TNA X Division Championship.

2006 – TNA Against All Odds is held at the Impact! Zone in Orlando in front of 775 fans.  Samoa Joe wins a Three-Way Dance (with AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels), to retain the TNA X Division Championship.  America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship after defeating Sonjay Dutt & Chris Sabin.  In the main event, Christian Cage becomes the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion, after pinning Jeff Jarrett.

2007Matt Sydal wins the Dragon Gate “Open the Brave Gate” Championship, defeating Masato Yoshino.

2009 – It is announced that the Von Erich family would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as a group, on April 4th.  The group consisted of Fritz, Kerry, Kevin, Mike, David, and Chris.  Kevin would represent the family on Induction Weekend.

2012 – TNA’s eighth and final Against All Odds pay-per-view is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.  Gail Kim defeats Tara, to retain the Knockouts Championship.  Samoa Joe & Magnus retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship, defeating Matt Morgan & Crimson.  Austin Aries retains the X Division Championship, defeating Alex Shelley via submission.  In the main event, Bobby Roode wins a Four-Way Match to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.  Roode defeats Bully Ray, James Storm, and Jeff Hardy.  Sting served as Special Guest Outside Enforcer.

2012 – NJPW’s 40th Anniversary Tour – The New Beginning 2012 is held in Osaka, Japan in front of 6,300 fans.  Rocky Romero & Davey Richards win the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship, defeating Apollo 55 (Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi).  Hirooki Goto becomes the new IWGP Intercontinental Champion, defeating Masato Tanaka.  In the main event, Kazuchika Okada becomes the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion;  Okada defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi.

2016Kento Miyahara wins the vacant AJPW Triple Crown Championship, defeating Zeus.  The title had been vacated by Suwama a month earlier, after he suffered a ruptured Achilles Tendon.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: CMLL wrestlers Bobby Zavala (26 years old) and Tiger (30 years old);  indy wrestler Ashley Hollywood (31 years old);  and former WCW United States Champion & WWF Slammy Award winner One Man Gang (57 years old);  and mid-eighties WWF jobber Outback Jack (59 years old).

