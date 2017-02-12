This Day In Wrestling History – February 12th

1966 – Joe McCarthy wins the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship, defeating Lorenzo Parente.

1977 – Toru Tanaka defeats Chavo Guerrero, Sr., to win the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Ted DiBiase defeats Dick Slater, to win the NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship.

1985 – Jimmy Hart makes his WWF debut, at a TV taping in Poughkeepsie, NY, managing Jim Neidhart and Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine.

1988 – Ivan Koloff and The Powers of Pain (Warlord & The Barbarian) defeat Dusty Rhodes, Road Warrior Hawk, & Paul Ellering, to win the NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Ellering substituted for Road Warrior Animal.

2000 – WCW’s Millennium Tour holds a show in Oberhausen, Germany, in front of 11,000 fans. The Harris Brothers become the new WCW World Tag Team Champions, after defeating The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny the Bull). In the main event, Sid Vicious defeats Jeff Jarrett, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.8 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.1 rating).

2003 – On the weekly NWA-TNA pay-per-view, Kid Kash defeats Sonny Siaki, to win the NWA-TNA X Division Championship.

2006 – TNA Against All Odds is held at the Impact! Zone in Orlando in front of 775 fans. Samoa Joe wins a Three-Way Dance (with AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels), to retain the TNA X Division Championship. America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship after defeating Sonjay Dutt & Chris Sabin. In the main event, Christian Cage becomes the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion, after pinning Jeff Jarrett.

2007 – Matt Sydal wins the Dragon Gate “Open the Brave Gate” Championship, defeating Masato Yoshino.

2009 – It is announced that the Von Erich family would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as a group, on April 4th. The group consisted of Fritz, Kerry, Kevin, Mike, David, and Chris. Kevin would represent the family on Induction Weekend.

2012 – TNA’s eighth and final Against All Odds pay-per-view is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans. Gail Kim defeats Tara, to retain the Knockouts Championship. Samoa Joe & Magnus retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship, defeating Matt Morgan & Crimson. Austin Aries retains the X Division Championship, defeating Alex Shelley via submission. In the main event, Bobby Roode wins a Four-Way Match to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Roode defeats Bully Ray, James Storm, and Jeff Hardy. Sting served as Special Guest Outside Enforcer.

2012 – NJPW’s 40th Anniversary Tour – The New Beginning 2012 is held in Osaka, Japan in front of 6,300 fans. Rocky Romero & Davey Richards win the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship, defeating Apollo 55 (Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi). Hirooki Goto becomes the new IWGP Intercontinental Champion, defeating Masato Tanaka. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada becomes the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion; Okada defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi.

2016 – Kento Miyahara wins the vacant AJPW Triple Crown Championship, defeating Zeus. The title had been vacated by Suwama a month earlier, after he suffered a ruptured Achilles Tendon.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: CMLL wrestlers Bobby Zavala (26 years old) and Tiger (30 years old); indy wrestler Ashley Hollywood (31 years old); and former WCW United States Champion & WWF Slammy Award winner One Man Gang (57 years old); and mid-eighties WWF jobber Outback Jack (59 years old).

