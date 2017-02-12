Combat Zone Wrestling 2/11 “Eighteen” Voorhees, NJ results

Combat Zone Wrestling presented Eighteen, the promotion’s 18th anniversary show from the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ last night, before a standing room crowd.

While the Anniversary shows are typically special, a significant number of those there didn’t come for the lineup, but instead came to honor beloved independent wrestling fan Kevin Hogan, who was killed in a truck accident on February 2.

The evening began with announcer Emil Jay (who had a hard time composing himself) and the entire locker room coming out and slapping the mat loudly, with the crowd loudly chanting Hogan’s name, followed by a ten bell salute. CZW Owner DJ Hyde and CZW Vice President Maven Bentley came out, and brought out the entire Hogan family who attended with his mother and father in the ring, and posthumously inducted Kevin Hogan in the CZW Hall Of Fame. Hyde also had a hard time getting through his portion of the evening.

I’ve been live to some emotional real life nights at wrestling shows, including the send-off for Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero from the ECW Arena on August 26, 1995. For a real life reaction to something involving wrestling, I always thought that could never be topped at anything I ever attended live. Saturday night did that. People who hadn’t been to CZW shows (or in some cases ANY wrestling show I know of) for 8 or 9 years came Saturday night to say goodbye to their friend. Combat Zone Wrestling did a beautiful job honoring their friend and supporter, Kevin Hogan. They should be proud of what they did.

The ring cleared, and ther night’s show began.

The show opened as “The Artist Formerly Known As” Jake Crist​defeated Shane Strickland​by pinfall after a reverse rollup. Post-

match. Crist kissed Strickland (as he did Sami Callihan last month) .

In what was pretty much a squash, Tim Donst scored a fast pin on Anthony Deppen.

Homicide and Mercedes Martinez defeated Greg Excellent and Chrissy Rivera, after Martinez submitted Rivera, while Homicide held up Excellent.

Dave Crist (with JT Davidson and Brittany Blake) defeated Rickey Shane Page by pinfall after a Springboard Ace Crusher (with the help of Brittany Blake).

Maxwell Jacob Feinstein (with Maria Manic) made his CZW debut against Billy Danvers. Storm of Entrails (SHLAK and Dan O’Hare) stormed the ring then took out Danvers, as they did on Jimmy Lloyd last month . After this, Maxwell Jacob Feinstein just casually pinned a unconsious Danvers.

Post-intermission, CZW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Gacy​retained his title, defeating DDT’s Shigehiro Irie by submission with a Stretch Muffler.

Joey Janela defeated Stockade​by pinfall after a powerbomb through cinderblocks to hold on to his CZW Wired Title. Post-match, “Father” Matt Tremont came out to distract Janela, then Stockcade jumped him. Penelope Ford​came out from the back with a weedwhacker to go after Tremont, but Stockcade DDT’d Ford on the cinderblock. Jeff Cannonball came out with a barbed wire 2×4, and put out a challenge for next show. March 11 will see Jeff Cannonball/Joey Janela against Matt Tremont and Stockade.

Scarlet & Graves (Dezmond Xavier/Zachary Wentz)​defeated EYFBO after the Dub Boyz were trying to Screw Scarlet & Graves then it backfired and that open the door for the Scarlet & Graves Retained the Titles A post-match brawl followed between The Dub Boyz and EYFBO, likely setting up a match between the teams at CZW’s March 11 show..

David Starr WXW (Westside Xtreme Wrestling) Shotgun Champion and Matt Riddle (prrogress Atlas Champion) went to a double DQ in an excellent match

The main event had Notorious, Inc. (Drew Blood/Devon Moore) defeating Nation of Inotixcation (Danny Havoc/Conor Claxton) after a miscommunication with a Thumbtack bat.

CZW returns to the Flyers Skate Zone on March 11; with EYFBO vs. the Dub Boyz and Jeff Cannonball/Joey Janela against Matt Tremont and Stockade the two matches set up by last night’s show.

