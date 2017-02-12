Bray Wyatt favorite to win the Elimination Chamber

One of WrestleMania’s main events will be officially set tonight as the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will meet Randy Orton in Orlando, Florida. But who’s the favorite to win? According to bookies, it’s none other than Bray Wyatt. Wyatt is a distant favorite at 1/14 to win his first WWE championship, with Cena at 6/1 to retain his 16th world title. AJ Styles is third favorite at 16/1, Baron Corbin and The Miz are at 20/1, while Dean Ambrose is last at 25/1. Cena is not the only one in danger of losing the title as Naomi is now at 1/4 to win the Smackdown Women’s title, with Alexa Bliss at 11/4 to retain. The news for American Alpha is better, as they are 1/16 to hold on to the Smackdown Tag Team titles, with The Usos at 8/1, Heath Slater and Rhyno and The Ascension at 25/1, and The Vaudevillains at 50/1 for the upset. Randy Orton is the clear favorite at 1/16 to defeat Luke Harper who is at 7/1, Nikki Bella is 8/15 for the win over Natalya who is at 11/8, Becky Lynch is favorite at 1/4 to defeat Mickie James who has odds of 11/4, and Apollo Crews and Kalisto are 1/25 to win their 2-on-1 handicap match against Dolph Ziggler who is at 8/1. Odds are likely to change as the events gets closer to bell time and smart money comes in.

