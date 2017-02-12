Batista signed to appear in Jodie Foster movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be taking Hollywood by storm but another wrestler-turned-actor is doing pretty good for himself too. Deadline is reporting that former WWE champion Dave Bautista is joining Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis, a movie directed by Drew Pearce. The future-set project sees Foster as a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles’ most sinister criminals and finds that one of her patients is actually there to assassinate another. Bautista had his fair share of decent movies lately, and will be seen next in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. His latest movie is Bushwick along with Brittany Snow and he will also be in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 and Avengers 3 movies. “Mr. Bautista is a force to be reckoned with — a powerful presence who’s equal parts strength and soulfulness. I’m a true fan, and it’s a privilege to have him in the world of Hotel Artemis,” said director Drew Pearce.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)