2/11/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Anchorage, Alaska

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Anchorage, Alaska:

1. Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal and Rusev

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Rich Swann

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Curtis Axel and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

4. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair

5. Braun Strowman defeated Sin Cara

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The New Day and Cesaro and Sheamus

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn defeated Chris Jericho (via disqualification)

8. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn defeated Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

