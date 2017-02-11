TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

Feb 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Above is the recap video from Thursday night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:

– The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

– TNA looks at Abyss’ most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

