TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

– Above is the recap video from Thursday night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:

– The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

– TNA looks at Abyss’ most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)