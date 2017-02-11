Neville Talks WrestleMania 33, Total Divas Promo, Titus O’Neil Surprises Kids

– Below is a new promo for the return of Total Divas on Wednesday, April 5th:

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with the WWE website for a storyline interview. After missing WrestleMania 32 due to injury, Neville says he’s looking forward to showcasing his abilities on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 33. He commented on his goals going into WrestleMania this year:

“Well, I’m finally where I deserve to be and where I should always have been: on a platform to showcase my abilities. I’m not sitting back and watching it unfold. I am right on the forefront. I am proud of what I’ve done. I’m not at all regretful for how I’ve behaved and I will continue to do what is best for me, my family, and what has my best interests in mind.”

– As seen below, Titus O’Neil made a surprise visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday:

Stopped in to surprise my little friends at the @BGCA_Clubs of Gainesville before I join @CoachMcElwain for #Scramble4Kids kickoff event 🐊😎 pic.twitter.com/MQuLwOf7wm — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 9, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)