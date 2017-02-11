Laila Ali still hasn’t heard from Hulk Hogan after saving his life

Laila Ali guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussed how all these years later, she still hasn’t heard from Hulk Hogan after “saving his life.”

Laila’s doesn’t know what to make of saving Hulk Hogan’s life

“I was at home in my kitchen and I got a call from Shaun Robinson and she was like, ‘I just heard you saved you know ah Hulk Hogan’…and I didn’t know what she was talking about and you know she told me what happened and I said ‘well he didn’t tell me,’ so she said he publicly said that I called him at a time when he was getting ready to commit suicide so I did call him because we were hosting a show together and I did um refer him to my church at the time Agape with reverend Michael Beckwith who was on The Secret and all that and he ended up going to the church and really taking a liking to it but he didn’t tell me on the phone that he was about to do that so I didn’t know so I was like oh it must’ve been divine intervention so she wanted me to come in and talk about it and I was like what am I gonna say so I was like okay fine but I haven’t talked to him since so I’m like wow I saved your life and you don’t even call me…I haven’t talked to him since that whole story broke…We didn’t have a big relationship but I’m saying if you would go to me if you’re going to say it publicly you should’ve maybe said something to me because I had no idea he was about to say anything but it’s not a big deal sometimes, you know, whatever I don’t know, what can I say? I can’t say much, I’m glad I saved his life. Love you Hulk!”

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

