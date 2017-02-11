

(photo credit: Forbes.com)

In this Sky Sports interview WWE champion John Cena says he is not quitting any time soon:

“I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one. A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best.”

source: SkySports





