Eva Marie Working on Her Brand (Photo), Dana Brooke In NYC, Cathy Kelley, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at the ongoing beef between Nikki Bella and Natalya in this new video from WWE HQ:

– WWE stock was up 4.82% on Friday, closing at $21.97 per share. The high was $22.11 and the low was $20.92.

– Dana Brooke has been in New York City this week and noted on Instagram that she watched The Tonight Show from the crowd on Thursday night, as a guest of Jimmy Fallon.

– There’s no word yet on when Eva Marie might return to action for WWE but it appears she’s moving forward with her non-wrestling projects. She posted the following this week:

The team behind the dream! The very first Natalie Eva Marie Summit Meeting is a wrap! Here today at #WME planning out 2017 with my #Agent, #Manager, and the entire team. Always remember that for every successful person you see in the public eye there is a team behind them keeping the dream on track. When I first began my career I made my “dream” list of who I wanted as my agent and manger, at the time it seemed so far fetched it bordered on impossible. Today those exact people are my team. I can’t fully express how blessed I feel. We are poised to hit the ground running in 2017 and I am beyond excited to bring you all along on this journey with me. Get ready for some ground breaking innovation and a whole bunch of huge projects this year! #QDSummit #TheGarciaCompanies #AhhhhSnapStormsAtTheHeadOfTheTable #SkysTheLimit #LetssssGoToWork #ICantBelieveThisIsReal

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)