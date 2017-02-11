294 million hours streamed on WWE Network in 2016

– During the year 2016, WWE Network subscribers watched a total of 294 million hours of content, representing an average of 194 hours per household, according to George Barrios, WWE’s Chief Strategy and Financial Officer. Barrios said that those statistics puts the Network among the top cable and broadcast networks in terms of viewer hours per household, ranking behind only the broadcast networks of CBS, NBC and ABC. The WWE Network is still the fifth largest streaming video on-demand service, with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and MLB.TV in front. WWE added 300 hours of original content to WWE Network featured programming and more than 2,500 hours of archival content over the past 12 months. The library, now standing at over 7,000 hours, is more than quadruple the size of the library that the Network launched with back in February 2014. The 1.5 million paid subscribers to the service today represents a 25% increase over what they had last year.

