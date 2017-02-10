WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Video of Wish Kids at the WWE PC, New WWE Network Collection

– As noted, Triple H and WWE NXT Superstars surprised Make-A-Wish Wish Kids with free WrestleMania 33 tickets at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. Below is video from the surprise:

– WWE Network has added a new “WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017” Collection with matches featuring Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. The playlist will be updated as new inductees are announced.

– Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He has not posted an update on his status but he seems to be in good spirits. He posted this photo before going into surgery yesterday:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)