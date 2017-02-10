WWE on Rivalries That Need a Redo (Video), The Miz and Maryse Video, Birthdays

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 rivalries that need a redo – The Miz vs. John Cena, Bill Goldberg vs. Triple H, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Kane vs. The Undertaker:

– Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon (Tara, Victoria) turns 46 years old today. Also, today would have been the 62nd birthday of wrestling legend “Gentleman” Chris Adams and the 46th birthday of ECW Original Louie Spicolli.

– The Miz posted this clip of he and wife Maryse putting in work at the gym on Thursday:

