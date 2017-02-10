WWE Moving Forward with Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33

WWE officials are moving forward with the plan of Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While Rollins is currently out of action with a torn right MCL, WWE officials are under the impression that he will be ready for the big match on April 2nd and they are going with the idea that he will be able to perform.

We’ve noted how Rollins vs. Samoa Joe was scheduled for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. It appears that match is still off the table due to the injury. No word yet on when Rollins might return but it was believed he would be out for around 8 weeks. It’s possible he doesn’t wrestle another match until WrestleMania.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)