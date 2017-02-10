Vince McMahon Talks Brand Extension, WWE NXT Philly Note, Hornswoggle Shoots

– Below is the trailer for a new “Timeline: History of WWE – 2007” DVD from Kayfabe Commentaries, featuring special guest Hornswoggle. He discusses CM Punk, saying Punk is the hardest person to be friends with, the Vince McMahon exploding limousine angle, the Hair vs. Hair angle with Donald Trump, the Chris Benoit tragedy and more.

– Vince McMahon praised WWE’s brand extension during Thursday’s fourth-quarter 2016 earnings call. Vince said he believes the brand extension is working “extremely well” as they expected. They are seeing crossover with RAW and SmackDown viewers but they’re also introducing new viewers to SmackDown, which is what they have been trying to do. Vince also talked about how there will be opportunities to keep talents fresh as they go from brand to brand, saying it’s hard to create new stars with just one show but the brand split allows other talents to get a chance to climb the ladder of success. He used Roman Reigns potentially jumping to SmackDown as an example.

– With winter weather terrorizing the Northeast this week, WWE NXT Superstars Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford served hot chocolate to fans waiting outside of the Tower Theater in Philadelphia before Thursday’s live event. Below is a photo of the three:

It's below 30 degrees in #NXTPhilly, so @wwedillinger, @montezfordwwe and @adawks_cog head out and serve hot chocolate to the #NXTUniverse waiting in line! A photo posted by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)