Video of R-Truth In the Studio, WWE Stock Up After Report, The Rock – Rob Gronkowski

– The Rock’s social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 win:

– WWE stock was up 8.83% on Thursday following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. The high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

– R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming “I Got It” single from a recent studio session:

" I Got It " coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)