Video of R-Truth In the Studio, WWE Stock Up After Report, The Rock – Rob Gronkowski

Feb 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Rock’s social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 win:

– WWE stock was up 8.83% on Thursday following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. The high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

– R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming “I Got It” single from a recent studio session:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad