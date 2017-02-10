UFC legends wants to be in the WWE hall of fame

filed to GERWECK.NET:

In a new interview with Chris Yandek of CYInterview.com, former NWA World Champion Dan Severn shared his desire to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The amateur wrestler, UFC legend and former WWE Superstar currently is still active in the world of professional wrestling as a trainer and promoter.

Dan also shared some great stories about the time he spent with the late Lou Thesz.





