The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Elimination Chamber
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & TNA brought to us by Gerweck.net & TNASylum.net which included:
*Power Restructuring in TNA
*Latest in #BlameBrents
*Rock N’Roll Express headed to the WWE Hall of Fame
*The Rock doing a movie based on Paiges Family
*Nikki Bella Injury Rumors
And More!
We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown which included Daniel Bryan’s return to his hometown, Wyatt Family Drama and more. We then previewed this Sunday’s WWE Smackdown Only PPV Elimination Chamber, featuring the WWE Championship Chamber Match, Three Womens Matches and More!
We also gave you the NXT Rundown which included Bobby Roode’s Glorious Celebration, Sanity wants Tye Dillinger, The Debut of Heavy Machinery & More!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestilng Figure Photography”.
