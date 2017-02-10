Promo and Matches for Tonight’s TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” PPV

The TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” pay-per-view will premiere tonight on the Fite App and traditional pay-per-view platforms. A promo for the event is above and below are matches set to air:

* Matt Hardy and Trevor Lee vs. Moose and Davey Richards

* Bram and Eddie Kingston vs. Mahabali Shera and Robbie E

* Jesse Godderz and Badd Bones vs. Rockstar Spud and Aron Rex

* Michael Bennett and Braxon Sutter vs. Tyrus and Crazzy Steve

* Jeff Hardy and DJ Zema Ion vs. Eli Drake and Paredyse

* Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett

* Allie and Lauren Van Ness vs. Jade and Sienna

* Gauntlet Match with winners of tag team matches competing with $100,000 on the line

