Match Added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show; Updated Card for the Event

Feb 10, 2017 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that Mojo Rawley will take on Curt Hawkins on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show this Sunday night. Below is the updated card for the event:

Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show:

Singles Match
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Elimination Chamber:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match:
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Singles Match
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha (c) vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Singles Match
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

2-on-1 Handicap Match
Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Singles Match
Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

As always, we will be providing live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, and the Kickoff Show, right here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us at 7 EST this Sunday!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad