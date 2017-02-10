Match Added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show; Updated Card for the Event
WWE has announced that Mojo Rawley will take on Curt Hawkins on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show this Sunday night. Below is the updated card for the event:
Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show:
Singles Match
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
Elimination Chamber:
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match:
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Singles Match
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha (c) vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
Singles Match
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler
Singles Match
Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton
As always, we will be providing live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, and the Kickoff Show, right here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us at 7 EST this Sunday!