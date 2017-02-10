Match Added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show; Updated Card for the Event

WWE has announced that Mojo Rawley will take on Curt Hawkins on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show this Sunday night. Below is the updated card for the event:

Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show:

Singles Match

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Elimination Chamber:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match:

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Singles Match

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha (c) vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Singles Match

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Singles Match

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

As always, we will be providing live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, and the Kickoff Show, right here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us at 7 EST this Sunday!

