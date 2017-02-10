Legends with JBL show axed by WWE Network

– The Legends with JBL show on the WWE Network was not renewed for another run according to JBL himself, who announced the news in a post on Twitter. “Thanks to all who enjoyed #LegendswithJBL. I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day @WWE will bring it back,” the former WWE champion wrote. The show made its debut on the Network on September 21, 2015 with a two-part interview with former WCW President and Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff. Since then, JBL interviewed Brian James, Ron Simmons, Michael Hayes, Booker T, Sting, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, Bruno Sammartino, Alundra Blayze, and Stan Hansen. Hansen’s episode, which debuted this week, is the last Legends with JBL show. In November 2015 JBL also hosted a two-part interview titled Undertaker’s Greatest Rivals which had Steve Austin, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels as guests.

