Bobby Lashley wants to attend the WWE hall of fame induction ceremony

– TNA champion Bobby Lashley is hoping to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during the WrestleMania 33 weekend to congratulate his friend Kurt Angle. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, Lashley said that if his match at WrestleCon’s Supershow finishes early on Friday night, he is planning to attend the Hall of Fame. “Hopefully I can get some tickets to the Hall of Fame,” said Lashley. “I want to be there to support Kurt and congratulate him. Kurt got me into the wrestling business. He saw me at the Olympic training center when he was doing a vignette, and he said, ‘Man, you’ve got a great look. You might want to really consider pro wrestling.’” Lashley, who’s on his fourth reign as TNA champion, said that Angle is a star and really happy for him to be finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. “It’s magic when Kurt is out there. If Kurt wasn’t in the Hall of Fame, then there was something wrong with the Hall of Fame,” he added.





