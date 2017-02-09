WWE Stars Play Ping Pong (Video), WWE NXT Preview, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 53

– Below is part 2 of the Rusev vs. Cesaro ping pong battle on Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel. The first match took place several months back with Cesaro winning.

– WWE Hall of Famer Debra “Madusa/Alundra Blayze” Miceli turns 53 years old today while former WWE star Shelley Martinez turns 37.

– Below is a promo for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode with Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title against Trent Seven:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)