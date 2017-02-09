Wall Street reacts positively to WWE quarterly results

– WWE stocks had a very good day today as Wall Street reacted positively to WWE’s Q4 2016 and year-end results, nearly hitting the 52-week high. Stocks jumped 8.71% by the time trading closed, ending the day at $21.02 a piece after the company announced a record $729 million in revenue for 2016. WWE also had a record of $189 million in International revenue, an increase of 11%. The total revenue was 17.3% higher year over year, including a 22.7% increase in revenue in North America.

