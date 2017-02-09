Update on Impact Wrestling management

– Jeff Jarrett has quietly taken John Gaburick’s role as the man in charge of the television product.

– Gaburick is still with the company.

– Dixie Carter is completely out of the Anthem owned and operated version of Impact Wrestling. Carter still has a title with the company but she’s no longer working out of Impact’s offices and is a “non-entity” to everyone involved.

– Dixie’s husband Serg Salinas is also out of the operation. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Serg left last month to become the GM of Trifecta Entertainment, which is the company Dixie ran before her family (via Panda Energy) bought TNA from the Jeff and Jerry Jarrett.

– Dutch Mantell and Scott D’Amore now have positions in creative again, with the idea that the three of them will write television going forward.





