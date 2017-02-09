Possible WrestleMania 33 Plans for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries has been cleared to wrestle following the orbital bone break, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There has been talk of doing Aries vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 33 but that plan hasn’t been locked in.

No word yet on when Aries might return to the ring, for WWE NXT or the main roster.

