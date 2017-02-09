Matches for Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Tonight’s Opening Video, Moose

– Below is the opening video for tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode:

– Tonight’s Impact will feature Mahabali Shera vs. Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway, a celebration for new X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Robbie E vs. Aron Rex, Eddie Edwards vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and more.

– The latest “Day In the Life” video features Moose, as seen below:

Wonder what A Day In The Life of @MooseNation69 looks like? We got some footage. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/Y5V7mYl8wh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 8, 2017

