Matches for Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Tonight’s Opening Video, Moose

Feb 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the opening video for tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode:

– Tonight’s Impact will feature Mahabali Shera vs. Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway, a celebration for new X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Robbie E vs. Aron Rex, Eddie Edwards vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and more.

– The latest “Day In the Life” video features Moose, as seen below:

