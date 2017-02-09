Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10, WWE Stock
– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown:
– WWE stock was down 1.48% on Wednesday, closing at $19.28 per share. The high was $19.55 and the low was $19.12.
– Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode by NXT General Manager William Regal, as seen below.
BREAKING: As per @RealKingRegal, #WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate will have his first title defense NEXT WEEK vs. @trentseven! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rR9BoSrOrD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 9, 2017
NEXT WEEK: The very first #WWEUK Championship defense takes place as @trentseven challenges @Tyler_Bate on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5n8ywi6LEr
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 9, 2017
